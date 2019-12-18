Use Nelson Mini Storage This Summer For all Your Vehicle Boat & Caravan Storage

Nelson Mini Storage is located in Tahunanui, which lies between Port Nelson and Nelson Airport and is the site of the main beach for Nelson with a shoreline on the Tasman Bay, making it the perfect site for storing your summer gear. Be it your car or ute, your boat or your caravan, Nelson Mini Storage is the ideal location, as they are close to the boat ramp and also the airport. They also offer indoor and outdoor, fully fenced, options for your summer ‘stuff’, and storage options for backpackers.

Nelson Mini Storage’s central Nelson city location makes them unique. You won't need to drive out to Richmond or an industrial area – they are located in town at 15 Green Street, Nelson. So whether you live there, or you’re a regular holidaymaker who needs to store your adventure gear, they’ve got you covered.

Their garage units can provide larger storage options, similar to having your own extra garage that is safe, secure and dry with a large roller door, and their self-lockable garage units are ideal for storing vehicles or small house-lots of items.

Similarly, if you're planning a trip into the Abel Tasman or are exploring one of Nelson's many parks and need to offload some of your gear Nelson Mini Storage offer reasonably priced storage. Whether it's for a week or a year they will safely store your belongings in secure and dry lockers while you travel or visit friends.

They have a range of luggage and backpack storage options that can be customised to suit your situation, so contact them and find out more.

Nelson Mini Storage provide a range of storage solutions from 1m to 58m and everything in between, and they invite you to contact them for a no obligation free quote or to arrange a viewing of their storage options. Their team will be happy to work out a storage option that best suits your needs, so for more information on secure storage, commercial storage and secure storage Nelson please go to http://nelsonministorage.co.nz .