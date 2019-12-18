Brooklyn Flowers' Clients Take the Time to Say 'Thank You' Before the Christmas Party Season

Christmas is a wonderful time to thank and be thanked by your customers, and Brooklyn Flowers would like to take this opportunity to thank all their clients and to wish them a happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year before the party season gets into full swing! They are also happy to display at this time a few of the many glowing testimonials they have received through the year, as this is the best way to see the marvellous service provided by Brooklyn Flowers, starting with Kate.

"Brooklyn Flowers' customer service is excellent and their flowers are stunning and beautifully presented. Thank you Brooklyn Flowers for always accomodating my delivery requests and for creating bouquets that are as beautiful to give as they are to receive."

And Sophie says, "Hi there! I ordered a medium ‘pretty’ posy bag for delivery to my friend for her birthday on Saturday morning. I just wanted to say a huge thank you – they were stunning! Incredibly gorgeous bouquet and it was a very generous size, plus delivered spot on time. Thank you – much appreciated! I'll definitely come again!"

And this from Fiona, "Brooklyn Flowers is my absolute favourite and now most definitely my go to florist. The presentation of their flowers is utterly stunning. The team’s service is super friendly and incredibly efficient. Their beautiful arrangements are exceptional value for money and are perfect for all occasions."

Elle from the UK says, "Ordered two sets of flowers for special birthdays from Brooklyn Flowers both of which were great. The experience with ordering via the website included notes for delivery, the ability to write a special message for my order and conformation emails/communications. This made it a personable and efficient online service which was key as I was ordering from the UK. Both recipients said that the flowers were stunning on arrival! Thanks Brooklyn Flowers ♡".

And finally from Kerri, "I popped into your amazing store today and got a medium bunch of bright beautiful yellow and pink roses, orchids and lilies for my Nana who is 90 and very unwell. I buy flowers from you guys every month and every time my Nana is amazed with the bouquets you guys do. Today's one was absolutely exceptional and just made her smile and made her day! She got a bit teary and was so just over the moon! All her neighbours at the hospital care were asking about her flowers! Thank you guys so so much!! Every bunch is amazing and you guys are awesome! Thanks so much!"

