Ikoi Spa For Back Purifying Treatments

A Thalassotherapy back purifying treatment purifies and improves the skin appearance. Your treatment will begin with a cleanse exfoliate to revive your skin’s radiance, with the application of the warm and velvety Micronized Marine Algae mask. The natural riches of the minerals and vitamins are released through the gentle purifying warmth, which drains and eliminates toxins. The treatment is then finished with a back, neck and shoulder massage to leave you feeling relaxed and re-energised.

Thalassotherapy comes from the Greek word for "sea", and refers to a variety of treatments that use seawater and seaweed, each designed to cleanse, soothe and revitalise the skin and body, and, in some cases, to improve circulation and muscle tone. Other marine and ocean derivatives feature in thalassotherapy, too, including algae, mud and sand. All are cleaned and purified before use.

Thalassotherapy comes in various forms, and encompasses hydrotherapy, such as mineral-rich showers, seawater pools, and hydro-massage, and algotherapy, such as seaweed, algae or mud baths and wraps. Marine extracts can also be found in products used for facials, manicures and pedicures.

Different forms of thalassotherapy have different effects, helping you to relax, tone your muscles, cleanse your skin and ease aches and pains. It can also boost your immune system and improve sleep quality. Thalassotherapy is also thought to help people with circulatory problems (such as hypertension and arteriosclerosis), respiratory conditions (such as asthma and bronchitis), post-traumatic disorders (such as muscle atrophy) and chronic inflammations (such as rheumatic arthritis).

The tranquil Japanese atmosphere and specialised treatments make Ikoi Spa different from the rest, working with a wide range of health and beauty traditions, and they only use the highest quality products. However, what makes Ikoi truly unique is their signature treatment, the Enzyme spa, the very first and only in New Zealand, so for more information on spa packages Auckland and spa enzyme treatments please go to www.ikoispa.co.nz .