Christmas Time is 'Thank You' Time at Lincoln Green

Christmas is the time of the year when we like to thank people, and be thanked, for great products and great services, and to this end the team at Lincoln Green would like to thank their guests and wish them a happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year. They are also happy to publish a couple of testimonials from their guests this year.

“Great place to stay, easy access in and out, lots of food places around you great restaurants. Great value for money with a nice hot cooked breakfast in the morning.

“Booked two rooms for two couples. On arrival met by Pooja a delightful receptionist very polite and helpful. Presentation of the rooms were immaculate spacious and well presented. Fresh clean linen and towels and comfortable beds. We had a peaceful night's sleep after travelling throughout the day. Housekeeping staff were very friendly and efficient. Lisa and Yolanda went out of their way to make our stay at the hotel enjoyable. A refreshing start to our day Excellent stay excellent staff. Would highly recommend this hotel Cheers!”

“Beds very comfortable. Reception and restaurant staff very accommodating - (we did not use room service). Breakfast had adequate selection of food which was enjoyable.”

Christmas is also party time, and most of us look forward to an afternoon or an evening celebrating the year with our workmates, so why not choose Quality Hotel Lincoln Green, located in the heart of West Auckland. The venue is in close proximity to local wineries, bush walks, Waitakere ranges, the Trusts Stadium and beautiful west coast beaches.

The Lincoln Green Conference Centre is a great place to celebrate with a Christmas party for your crew. Food and beverage options are plentiful, to suit all dietary requirements and their Conference centre features include full, built-in data and sound technology, rooms with natural light, wireless high speed internet and individual air conditioning.

You should also check out Lincoln Green’s three fabulous Christmas packages, and treat yourself to a hassle free Christmas dinner by contacting their Conference and Events Manager, and for more information on venue hire Auckland, West Auckland accommodation and wedding venues Auckland please go to http://www.lincolngreen.co.nz .