Naenae Dental Clinic Provide Greater Accuracy With Dental Lasers

Dental lasers have revolutionised the world of dentistry, delivering procedures with greater accuracy and accelerated healing times, leading to faster, safer and less painful procedures. As the Naenae dental surgeons expain, dental lasers emit a thin, concentrated beam of energy. Each wavelength generates an individual thermal output, that penetrates the tissues in the mouth. The light emitted from the laser has the ability to remove or shape these tissues.



Different wavelengths on a range of lasers can perform specific, unique procedures. They can effectively remove tissue from a partially exposed wisdom tooth, reshape gum tissue, remove bone and gum tissue during crown lengthening procedures, repair worn down fillings, and more.



There are a number of advantages diode lasers offer, including enabling accurate procedures, and helping to reduce bleeding. Lasers may be used in place of drills, thus minimising your discomfort. In some procedures, laser dentistry even eliminates the use of anesthesia. Through laser precision, the risk of damaging adjacent tissues can be lessened, thus making the treatment much more effective.

Bleeding is easier to control in laser procedures. High energy laser beams assist in clotting of exposed blood vessels, inhibiting bleeding and blood loss. Because of this, healing is much faster, and the risks of infection are much lower than other dental surgery methods. Also, lasers dramatically improve the healing process. Bacteria and fungi are less likely to grow at the surgical site, due to the light beam that sterilises the area, reducing the chances of infections and the need for sutures. Lasers also decrease post-operative pain by sealing nerve endings, making them much more comfortable than conventional techniques.

Dental lasers can be helpful in making your dental procedures more efficient and less intimidating - advanced and precise technology can help with soft and hard tissue dental procedures. Whether it’s for setting restorative materials such as crowns or fillings, root canal treatment and dental implants dental lasers can deliver superior results.

The specialists at Naenae Dental Clinic are trained in the use of multiple modern technologies, including diode lasers