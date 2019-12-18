The Gasman Talk About the Advantages of a Ducted Heat Pump

The principle advantage of a ducted system is that your entire home’s comfort can be controlled with a single unit. Correctly calibrated, a ducted system can be the most energy efficient way to heat and cool your house by moving air from one area to another and minimizing heat loss. You don’t need to install additional units in every room you want to cool down or heat up, although this may be a more efficient option in some cases.

A ducted heating and cooling system means that there is one central unit in your building responsible for heating and cooling air connected to all of the rooms by insulated ducts. Ducts are compressible insulated foil wrapped tubes, and a ducted system means you don’t need a unit in every room you want to heat up or cool down. All you need are grilles connected to the ducts to pass air in and out of each room.

The Gasman’s Rinnai Ducted Heat Pump System can be installed in new or existing homes and provides a discreet look and feel inside the living areas of the home. The indoor fan coil unit can be concealed either in-ceiling or in a subfloor area (space permitting), and the outdoor unit can be located in a convenient area up to 50m away.

A combination of control mechanisms constantly monitor the system operating conditions to maintain your desired climate setting, and the 3D DC synchronisation ensures a fast and controlled warm-up and cool-down. Zoning of rooms is deliverable via an optional third-party zone controller such as My Air, and you can contact The Gasman for more information on this.

All Rinnai ducted heat pumps are supplied as standard with Wi-Fi control via an App. Providing simple activation and ease of use, the App can be downloaded via Google Play or iTunes on a compatible mobile device. Once installed and registered, you can operate your appliance on the go.

Basic functions like on/off and temperature control can be accessed through the App. Best of all, the Wi-Fi control allows you to switch on your heat pump from outside the home