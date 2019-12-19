Bird on a Wire Opens Newmarket Westfield Spot

Any Auckland local who hasn’t been hiding under a rock will be well aware of all the massive happenings at the new Westfield Newmarket over the past couple of months. To say the old ‘277’ mall has had an upgrade would be a vast understatement.

The centre boasts 230 shops to be open by Christmas, with the first 40 opened just mere months ago on August 29th. Soon there will be a David Jones, an H&M, every fashion outlet you can think of and even a few new names to crossover from Australia.

Among these openings has been Auckland’s first rooftop dining precinct, and an open food court which raises the bar for mall dining significantly. At Westfield Newmarket, you can dine at some of the Metro Top 50 Eateries, or grab a coffee from award winning roasteries.

These are only some of the reasons why Bird On A Wire is so excited to announce they will be opening their fifth restaurant in The Markets quick eats section of Westfield Newmarket on the 21st of November.

What is now known as The Markets may look familiar to some of you who visited the old 277 Broadway Westfield for a bite to eat. The top floor of the original building still maintains its circular format, with eateries lining the floor with cuisines from all over the globe. The standard has been lifted from the old maccas and Chinese food, though, and Bird On a Wire is set to fit neatly amongst Poké Bars, ramen spots, cafes, baos and more.

So, fans of Bird On A Wire gather round, and head to the top floor of 277 Broadway come November 21st, to get yourself a bite of your favourite healthy Auckland takeaways. In the meantime, you can always check out their menu online at https://www.birdonawire.co.nz/