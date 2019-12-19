Gubb Design Joins New Zealand Green Building Council

The New Zealand Green Building Council, advocates for better, more sustainable buildings in New Zealand since 2005, is proud to announce it’s newest members this month are none other than Gubb Design.

There are more than 70 Green Building councils around the world, that each come together to make up the Worldwide Green Building Council. As the New Zealand division of this council, NZGBC is proud to be the New Zealand voice promoting the benefits of sustainable buildings. By opening up the conversation of sustainability across design, construction and property industries they aim to create a common language that demonstrates value in green building.

Green buildings are designed to have a low impact on both external environments and internal occupants. They are both better for the environment and the climate by being built using resources such as energy and water in an efficient, low impactful way. They are also better for the people who inhabit them as the materials promote health and the spaces promote wellbeing.

Sustainable innovations and building practices are being introduced in New Zealand every day. NZGBC aims to create healthier, happier homes by motivating and rewarding the sustainable development in place and helping industries to upskill to deliver sustainably built environments.

So where does Gubb Design fit into this? As a member of the NZGBC, the architectural firm has acknowledged their aim to accelerate the development and adoption of market-based green building practices. This is so important as a progressive business in the housing and property industry, and they are really leading the way as far as green building goes.

To learn more about Gubb Design, their practices and principles, check out their website now at https://www.gubbdesign.co.nz/ .