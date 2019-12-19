Newtech Bathroomware Launches New Catalogue for Design Inspiration

Newtech Bathroomware, the fast-growing leader in bathroom supplies, has launched a new catalogue that was published on August 1st.

Design Room from Newtech gives customers and potential clients a look into various bathroom designs in which they can take inspiration from and also give them a better sense of imagery of what their bathrooms could look like with Newtech Bathroomware products.

Believing that the bathroom is the most important space to any home, Newtech pushes homeowners to create a space reflective of whom they are while still functioning as a space of their much-needed relaxing routines. This is the reason why Newtech’s catalogue is helpful because it guides customers make bathroom decisions wisely, with “must consider” products that will add value to one’s bathroom.

The catalogue presents a wide range of bathroom accessories, vanities, down to bath appliances, toilets and other bathroom essentials from Newtech so that homeowners can see how these products can fit to one’s style and how it can easily transform their bathrooms.

The catalogue also features modern, eco-friendly, and energy-efficient bathroom renovation projects done in New Zealand wherein clients can learn how to make the most out of their bathroom space through innovative bathroom products as well as custom-made ones that are designed according to their lifestyle. Newtech Bathroomware specialises in custom-made products fit to work to your design specification and budget.

Additionally, customers are also invited to visit Newtech’s concept showroom located in Penrose Auckland to check out their latest products on display. Interested individuals can get their latest copy or view it online.

To learn more, visit the Newtech Bathroomware website at https://newtech.co.nz/