Ilse Evans Says Clients Are on a Mission to Buy Before Christmas

Harcourts’ top agent for their Takapuna Office says she is finding that buyers are out there on a mission to buy before Christmas, and auctions are being brought forward left right and centre. Ilse has just sold four properties in one week!

New Auckland residential for-sale listings by the city's largest realtors jumped by a third from September and October, has set the scene for a more "active" market in the run to the year's end. A feature of the market since March has been the modest number of properties being listed, and by the start of October, the number of properties on the market was at its lowest for more than two years, but that has all changed dramatically.

Ilse Evans, top agent for Harcourts Takapuna Office, backs these numbers: "I am experiencing a lift in buyer interest at the coal face, supporting this find."

Dominick Stephens, Westpac chief economist, has picked a solid housing market rebound in 2020, including a resurgence in the Auckland market, which has drifted backwards for the past two years, and Ilse says, “I’m ready to rock and roll after a summer break. Book now to be first in the queue for the new year to sell before the competition builds. Start a camapaign 3rd week in January, Auction by mid February. Too easy!!”

