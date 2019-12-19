Armstrong Motor Group's Peugeot Wins Car of the Year

The Peugeot 508 GT is the surprise winner of multiple “Car-Of-The-Year” awards in New Zealand in 2019, despite being in the lower volume segment of “Sedan” than other winners.

The Peugeot 508 GT is classified as a “Fastback”, a type of sporty Sedan, and has won the Stuff Top Family Car Of 2019, the Company Vehicle NZ Medium Business Car Of The Year as well as the Stuff Top Ten Car Of The Year, NZ Motoring Writers Guild Top Ten NZ Car Of The Year, AA Driven Top Ten Car Of The Year and the AA Driven People’s Choice Top Ten Car Of The Year.

The Armstrong Motor Group acquired the distributorship of Peugeot & Citroen in 2017 with newly formed independent company Auto Distributors New Zealand and has been retailing Peugeot’s for nearly two decades.

The Peugeot marque has not always been a mainstream brand in that time in New Zealand, however given its current publicity could be regarded as “a recent darling of the press”. For example, the sales leader of the Peugeot brand, the 3008 SUV, has to date won over 67 International Motoring awards including numerous Car Of The Year awards from New Zealand to Europe since its launch.

Although, with the SUV segment dominating sales volumes of new cars in recent years both in New Zealand and abroad, it perhaps less expected that the “radical” Peugeot 508 GT is winning such a high number of awards and seeing so much publicity too. For example, Stuff proclaimed “With the dominance of SUVs in our new car sales figures, you may question whether it is a wise idea to release a new sedan or wagon into the market. But then you see the Peugeot 508 GT and wonder why anyone would buy an SUV”. Additionally, AA NZ stated “With its strong design, frisky-yet-frugal powertrain, and premium level of fit and finish, the 508 GT has the potential to overcome any residual prejudice against French cars in this country. It’s so good, in its looks, in its performance, and in the ability of the cabin to lift your mood, that it could also refute the decline of the spacious four-door sedan.”

Armstrong Motor Group retail the Peugeot 508 GT, and other Peugeot models, at Armstrong Peugeot Auckland, Armstrong Peugeot Wellington and Armstrong Peugeot Christchurch. For more information on the Peugeot range head to https://www.armstrongmotorgroup.com/sales/sales-promotions/

