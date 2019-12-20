Christmas is the Time To Say 'Thank You'

Christmas is a good time to reassess just how your business has performed over the past year, and Alex Cleaning Solutions are happy to showcase some examples below of just how happy their customers are with their service.

However, the team at Alex Cleaning Solutions also want to say a big ‘thank you’ to all their clients, wishing them the compliments of the season, and to remind them that while they celebrate and rest the team at Alex can refresh their carpets and upholstery.

Alex’s happy customers include Andrew, who says, “We recently moved into an apartment where the filthy floors had not been vacuumed in years, never mind cleaned. Alex did an awesome job steam cleaning the carpet and giving it a new lease of life – light and day between before and after. Alex was very efficient about his work, and also, very professional, friendly and courteous to deal with, he’s quite a character. I highly recommend Alex Cleaning Solutions to anyone needing similar cleaning services. Thanks Alex!”

And Ian says, “I have no hesitation in recommending Alex Cleaning Solutions! Alex has cleaned my carpets twice now and both times the results have been dramatic to say the least. Uses only the best imported products and equipment, fast, efficient and reliable, you won’t believe the difference he will make to the smell and hygiene of your home. A++++++.”

Georgie Mowlem, of Orakei Marina has this to say, “We use Alex Cleaning Solutions for all our carpet cleans on the boats at Orakei Marina. These boats range from 12 -20 meters. It is always a great service and flexible to our requirements. He is efficient and the end result is always outstanding!”

And Norma of North Shore says, “As a property manager I need to have a trustworthy and reliable carpet cleaner and pest controller available at short notice and at reasonable prices. Alex Carpet Cleaning Services deliver all that and more. 100% satisfied customer”.

Finally, when customers have passed on their experiences of the service they have received, is usually an accurate pointer to the success, or otherwise of a business, so for more information on carpet cleaning West Auckland and upholstery cleaning Auckland please go to http://www.cleaningsolutions.co.nz .