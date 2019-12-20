Eco Doors & Windows' Warm Windows Use the Multi-point Locking System

A multi-point locking system bolts the door into the frame and locks at multiple points at the turn of a key, giving a high level of security. It's common in modern houses as you'll usually find this type of lock on uPVC and composite doors. This effectively immobilises the top and bottom of the door, and greatly increases the security of the door-locking, compared to a door with only single-point locking.

Eco Doors & Windows’ multi point locking system only ever uses one handle, no matter how many points of locking there are. With the multi-point locking system each door and window in your house will have multiple locks holding them in place, locking the sashes from each side, making every window and door much more secure.

Home security provides a great benefit – peace of mind. Being able to feel relaxed sleeping at night, or feel confident about leaving the house for a holiday is possible, thanks to the latest advancements in security technology. That is why their hardware options incorporate an advanced Multi Point locking system and super spacer with double glazing. These windows are also fully compatible with most electronic alarms, and are so secure that Eco Doors & Windows are confident that their clients and the things they love are well protected.

The new modern locking mechanism ensures smooth operation, and as a result you can easily operate sliders with one hand. Both of the sashes are able to slide.

At Eco Doors & Windows they took New Zealand’s favourite window type and made it better. It is still a simple and convenient window with great performance, but now you get it with double glazing, double insulation, multi-point locking system and many other top performance features UPVC is so well-known for.

