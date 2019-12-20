Vine Online Talks Flowering Grape Vines for Summer 2020

Vine Online, the industry experts in sourcing the best range of wines, beers, and spirits from NZ and around the world, are excited this month as it is flowering season for many of the finest vines the country over. This means the tasty crop that we’ll be drinking from come summer 2020 is on its way.

The process of wine production is never an easy one. Since wine is a horticultural product, it is susceptible to the vagaries of weather. Grape growers and winemakers have to deal with even the tiniest disruptions that can affect the flowering process and lead to a sad vintage. This means there is even more reason to celebrate as the vines across the country are awash with 80's-style gypsophila-esque flowers that make for a super tasty crop, customers will soon be able to drink.

In the meantime, to greet the summer with more cheers, Vine Online announces their Festive Party Pack is now on sale. The pack includes the greatest hits mix of 12 medal-winning wines plus a dozen of beer enough to cover customers’ celebratory needs during the festive season.

The case includes two pieces of pierlant French Demi-Sec Sparkling Rose NV; two Lindauer Special Reserve Sparkling NV; two Les Camaries French Rose 2018; two Ribbon Hills Straight Line Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2019; one Riondo Sesto Senso Prosecco DOC NV; one Villa Maria Private Bin East Coast Pinot Gris 2019; one Akarua Rua Central Otago Pinot Noir 2018; one Vasarelli Estate Grown Mclaren Vale Shiraz 2016.

All of these wines are award-winning and have been perfected to complement customers’ Christmas celebration. More than that, customers also get one 12-pack Heineken beer from the festive pack. From the original price of $229.99, customers can now get the festive party pack for $189.99.

To learn more, visit the Vine Online website at https://www.vineonline.co.nz/