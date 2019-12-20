Full Timber Frame Sheds from Duratuf Are Built for Tough Conditions

Built for New Zealand conditions with a full-timber frame that offers superior strength and rigidity, Duratuf is one of New Zealand's toughest garden sheds. The recently redesigned Duratuf website now features a 3D shed builder for clients with bespoke requirements.

The Kiwi and Fortress range are uncompromisingly tough and incredibly great looking. They can also be extensively adapted, upgraded and accessorised to fit requirements using the design tool – the 3D shed builder. The Kiwi and Fortress full timber framed sheds are fully adaptable to suit all types of needs. And it can be done from the comfort of the home or workplace. Clients can simply log in to the Duratuf 3D design program on their phone, tablet or computer and design their dream shed in easy steps.

Duratuf's waterproofing pedigree is legendary. The 'no leaks' roof system is unique to Duratuf, and the timber frame means no flashings at the bottom of the wall that might trap water and cause corrosion. The full timber frame of these sheds creates incredible strength and protection against harsh New Zealand elements. Kiwi and Fortress full timber framed sheds are available in a wide range of colours, including the opportunity to mix and match the wall and trim colours.

When the rain hits the roof, it's got to go somewhere. Instead of the sheds being designed to trap the water on the roof (like most do), the special Duratuf gutters let the water flow off the roof. The gutter then directs the water away from the door area. The innovative 'press-bent' gable roof design are unique to Duratuf Garden sheds. The less joints there are, the less opportunity there is for leaks. The shed’s roof design makes them waterproof.

Duratuf full timber framed sheds have 0.4mm thick hi-tensile anti-rust steel cladding. That's up to 60% thicker than some competitors, meaning that it's not only stronger, but the shed stays looking better for longer.

Lighting and ventilation can be important if spending time in the garden shed. Natural light from clear roof panels or windows are the perfect option. Louvre windows can provide both light and ventilation. Duratuf can provide aluminium louvre mechanism and glass panes to fit. Unlike other shed windows, the Duratuf window kit includes extra framing for the inside to make it rigid and secure. Duratuf fixed windows are another option. The can be placed at the window closest to where light is required. The fixed window comes complete with the glass window pane and extra timber framing.

For more information: https://www.duratuf.co.nz/