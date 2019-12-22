Top Seeds Take Titles At Wellington Open NZ Tennis Champs

A new champion and a repeat winner at the 2019 Wellington Open NZ Tennis Championships at the Renouf Centre.

In the women’s singles it was Paige Hourigan finally succeeding to win her first NZ Champs title in her fourth final, by beating Wellington’s Kelly Southwood.

But it was after a hard battle that the 22-year-old from Whanganui had to focus her game and take the first set 6-4. In the second she cut out the errors and forced play on her opponent for the victory 6-2.

The title was a success for Hourigan after a difficult year off the court and where her career showed potential to take a big leap forward following her finals appearance at the ASB Classic doubles.

Southwood, the 25-year-old from Wellington is set to try her hand at the ITF Futures tour next year after taking some time out from the game.

In the men’s final, Wellington’s Finn Tearney turned around a huge deficit to win his third consecutive title, something which hasn’t been achieved since Kelly Evernden in 1985-87.

Tearnery, 29 was down 3-6 1-4 against second seed Ajeet Rai from Taranaki but kept himself in the game by chasing every ball and making Rai hit an extra shot.

There was a wobble on his first match point as he double faulted, but the second saw him serve and volley for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 win in 100 minutes.

Straight after the match Tearney who has been as high as 356 on ATP rankings was exhausted, but thrilled with the win. “It feels good. I’m pretty knackered,” he said. “Credit to Ajeet he’s got a big game and can do a lot of damage. But I know how to compete hard and that’s what I know what to do. I love playing tennis and love competing.”

The men’s doubles saw just the second NZ title for world No.43 Marcus Daniell who teamed with Lower Hutt teenager George Stoupe to defeat Wellington’s KP Pannu and Rai 7-5 6-3.

The women’s doubles had Hourigan and teen Vivian Yang accounted for Aucklanders, Holly Stewart and Sarah Weekley 6-4 2-6 11-9.