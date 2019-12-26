Past Cure Game for PC Review

Overview Of Game

The past cure is a thriller and reality game which is cinematic story-driven experience and fighting gameplay. It is released on 23rd Feb 2018. Past cure offers superpowers and stealth kills. A game built a survival horror game and fans of hitman parts. The main focus of the game is narrative and action.

Past Cure Gameplay

This Thriller game has an idea between dreams and reality it has been overdone in game industry fans of survival horror game it will see nothing seen before. The use of supernatural powers helps to remove slightly hitman clone. In this game Guns just like with Hitman, you can use stealth and remove your enemy. It is horror and stealth games and focuses heavily story.

There is a very small story behind the game is looking for side quests because of your path it out for you. And the story is real once it will reward you for your attention The Voice Acting Of Past Cure Free Download PC Game Was Good. It's Trial And Error Some-times. Ian's Brother Is A Doctor. That Who Found Someone Who's Pimping Out Drugs That Have The Same Side Effects That Ian Feels Daily. In Past Cure, We Meet Ian At His Brother's Beachfront Home. He's Go Back To Look For Clues About His Current Mutant Status. There Will Also Be An Arcade Mode Where Players Can Dive Deeper Into The Fighting System.

Features Of Past Cure Game

The Visuals Of This Game Was Great.

Game Sounds Along With Graphics Are So Good.

You May Show Your Skills In This Game.

Past Cure Game System Requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 or more

RAM: Need 4 GB RAM

Processor: Need Intel Core i5

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB or better

Hard Disk Space: 12 GB available space