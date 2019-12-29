Cost of Building a Deck in New Zealand for 2020 by Superior Renovations

The exterior curb of any home depicts the unique aesthetic taste of the residents. Nowadays, instead of having a backyard, people are more into having nice decks and patios. So are you planning on building a new deck? Are you searching for the price estimate to evaluate how much does it cost you to hire deck builder Auckland based?

“How much should I charge to build a deck”

This is a common question that we consider and are asked. The answer will typically depend on the complexity of the design and the height of the deck.

Decking build costs do vary but expect to pay in the region of for a deck under 1m high:

$470+ per metre square for treated 90mm wide pine decking.

Other factors to consider when building your deck include:

Site conditions. And the type of soil.

An elevated deck is more labour intensive. Therefore, it will cost more, and if above 1 meter in height, a council consent is required.

Accessories, including substructure timber for bearers and joists, nuts, bolts, posts.

This information is a basic guideline and does not include stairs, seating, base cladding, demolition or any allowances for specific design, plans or permit fees.

If you’re looking for a generic, ballpark figure to work off, base your budget calculations off $300/m2 incl GST, for an uncovered deck. That roughly includes all the materials and labour you’ll need to get it finished.

Well, the team of Superior Renovations has come up with 5 significant factors that impact a deck building project in Auckland.

See full article here:

https://superiorrenovations.co.nz/cost-of-building-a-deck-in-auckland-for-2020/