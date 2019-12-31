How to choose the right size generator with Leading Worldwide Industrial Giant Atlas Copco New Zealand.

Generators come in all shapes and sizes and can tick the boxes of a very long list of uses.

As such there are many factors and considerations you need to take into account when choosing the right size generator for your needs, says leading international industrial products and solutions company, Atlas Copco

Knowing what generator size you need is critical for helping you select the most efficient options and evading the consequences of having a system that critically fails when you need it to work. “Not having the right size generator can not only damage the appliances and devices getting powered by it it can also harm the generator itself,” says Yuri Reijmer, Managing Director at Atlas Copco New Zealand.

Installing the correct size generator for your needs, ‘’will provide you with reliable performance with minimal maintenance requirements and it will also decrease the chance of system failures and will help to keep your employees safe,” adds Yuri.

The first factor you need to consider when selecting the right size generator is what your power requirements are going to be. Think about how and where the generator is going to be utilised and the amount of power and wattage it will need to continually support all your applications. Make detailed list of all the items the generator will need to power at any given time. “By estimating your power requirements, you can narrow down generator size selections into a definite capacity range,” advises Yuri.

Another factor to consider is your site conditions. Your altitude, humidity and temperature range will all have a bearing on how well your generator performs. Also consider other factors such as cable sizing, noise level, fuel type, capacity for potential expansion, emissions and voltage regulations.

Atlas Copco New Zealand has a wide portfolio of quality generators of various sizing that offer you the perfect product for your application is. From mobile diesel generators, containerized large diesel generators, industrial generators and mobile generators, Atlas Copco has it all! The experts at Atlas Copco New Zealand can guide you through which products will make the best fit for your requirements.

A great tool for helping to choose the right size generator is Atlas Copco’s new Light The Power App.

This app features a power and light calculator to help you to choose the best solution for your needs. You can find out how to download it here, https://www.atlascopco.com/en-nz/construction-equipment/Online-tools/light-the-power-app

About Atlas Copco:

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Atlas Copco provides efficient and innovative industrial equipment, with over 40, 000 employees and customers in over 180 countries. With a vision of “First in Mind, First in Choice,” Atlas Copco have become internationally renowned for the safety, sustainability and durability of the many different solutions and innovations they provide.

Contact Atlas Copco New Zealand:

Website: https://www.atlascopco.com/en-nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AtlasCopcoNewZealand

Head office: 8 George Bourke Drive, Mount Wellington, Auckland 1060, New Zealand

Postal Address: Private Bag 92 - 814, Penrose. Auckland 1642, New Zealand

Email: info.nz@nz.atlascopco.com

Phone: 0800 354 555