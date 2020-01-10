Need to measure for your blinds but unsure how to go about it? Make it nice and easy by following the Easy Blinds step-by-step correct measurement process!

With Auckland-based Easy Blinds’ 5-10-year warranty on all products, why not jump on board the opportunity to measure and install your blinds yourself and get the best price on offer! Unsure how to measure for your blinds? Simply follow the Easy Blinds step-by-step correct measurement process and you’ll have your blinds ready in no time!

Step 1: Determine the mount:

According to the type of blinds you would like to install, all you need to do is measure the inside or outside of your window frame. The most common mount is an inside mount which only requires two measurements for a standard instalment: the width and the height.

Step 2: Measure the width (for an inside mount):

When you’re measuring the width, make sure you measure from where the blind will be mounted - as windows aren’t always square. Don’t forget to keep your measuring tape straight and tight so that you get the correct measurements that Easy Blinds requires for your custom-made blinds.

Step 3: Measure the height (for an inside mount):

For the height, measure down one side of inside of the window frame. Don’t worry about adding any allowances, the friendly team at Easy Blinds only need the exact measurement and they will work everything else out for you from there. One thing to note with an inside mount is that the depth of the frame needs to be at least 50-60mm for the blinds to fit in.

Steps 2 & 3 for an outside mount:

To measure for an outside mount, all you need to do is start measuring the outside near the top of the architrave - where the blind will be mounted. Once you have the accurate measurements for the width, you can start to measure from the top of the architrave to the sill or the floor, if your window extends to the ground, for your height measurements.

So there you have it, the simple way to measure for your blinds! If you are having difficulty with the measurements, Easy Blinds also have an instructional video available on their website: https://www.easyblinds.co.nz/ or you can call Easy Blinds now on 0800 110 385 to speak to one of their friendly staff about the measuring, ordering and installation of your quality made-to-measure blinds.

