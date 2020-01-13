New Zealand's leading provider of plant and machinery hire, Industry Hire are Hamilton's Scaffolding experts.

New Zealand’s premier provider of plant and machinery hire, Industry Hire have tailored solutions for all your scaffolding needs in Hamilton, the greater Waikato area, Auckland and Tauranga.

“At Industry Hire we offer scaffolding solutions for every project whether it is residential, industrial, commercial or trades,” says Industry Hire co-owner, Mike Turney. At Industry Hire you can hire scaffold products, parts and tools manufactured from only the best and finest quality and robust materials that exceed industry standards.

Industry Hire have the resources and labour to meet the requirements of any size job that you could have. They have previously worked with Yashili, Open Country Dairy Waharoa, Afco Horitiu and Kiwi Rail.

“All of our team at Industry Hire are experts in what they do so you have the security and peace of mind knowing when Industry Hire are on site, you are dealing with fully trained professionals,” comments Mike.

Industry Hire are devoted to offering prompt, friendly and reliable customer service with a kiwi can-do attitude. “We are also happy to assist you with any questions or advice on correct use of the product that you have hired,” adds Mike. They also excel at giving fast and efficient quotes.

With safety being a paramount concern for Industry Hire you can rest easy knowing that you are protecting yourself and your employees with scaffolding that is up to code requirements.

Even though they are located in Hamilton, that doesn’t stop Industry Hire from being able to easily service areas from Auckland through to Tauranga. They have scaffold depots covering Matamata, Pokeno and Hamilton.

If you're in need of a scaffolding in Hamilton give the friendly team at Industry Hire a call on 0800 543 844 or browse their website at industryhire.co.nz for scaffolding solutions and other specialty hire equipment for hire.

About Industry Hire

Ideally located in Te Rapa, Industry Hire are your go to guys for providing the best high-quality equipment with good, old-fashioned customer service. Their excellent range includes water blasters, concrete core drilling equipment, generators, scissor lifts, diggers and scaffolding.

Contact Industry Hire:

Phone: 0800 543 844

Address: 3B Maxwell Place, Te Rapa, Hamilton, New Zealand

Website: http://industryhire.co.nz/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IndustryHire/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/industry_hire/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/industry-hire/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Gt8bH__lNXBuWFro_8HKA

