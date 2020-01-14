Protect your business from unexpected downtime with a contingency plan from Leading Worldwide Industrial Giant Atlas Copco New Zealand.

In the event that one of your machines should fail, leading international industrial products and solutions company, Atlas Copco New Zealand, have a contingency plan which will mean that your downtime will be minimized and operations will continue.

“We can help you make sure ahead of time that in case of emergency, you’re ready to respond quickly and efficiently,” says Yuri Reijmer, Managing Director at Atlas Copco New Zealand.

The professionals over at Atlas Copco will work with you and guide you with expert advice to create and implement a contingency plan, defining the exact equipment and specification you’ll require on a moment’s notice.

When designing a contingency plan, the first step is to determine your compressed air demand. Atlas Copco employ sophisticated measurement techniques, that they have developed, to sort out your actual compressed air usage and air quality requirements. “With this you no longer need to guess at pick out the correctly optimized combination of rental equipment and accessories for your contingency plan,” adds Yuri.

Atlas Copco will then evaluate their extensive high quality and reliable fleet and prepare a phased plan depending on the number of rental units needed for your site.

“We have the ability to draw from fleet on a local, national and even international basis when needed,” comments Yuri. Atlas Copco will include estimated timing on delivery of all equipment and will also advise the space requirements and the optimal recommend tap-in points to your system.

Atlas Copco also recognize the importance of environmental and safety considerations. Part of the contingency planning process is to consult with your safety and environmental people to ensure our temporary installation works in unison with your requirements.

Like many businesses across New Zealand, Atlas Copco are also committed to being an environmentally conscience company. Depending on the number of units required, refuelling and maintenance, fuel or oil spills are a potential hazard. “We do our best to minimize these risks by using internal spill containment on all compressors,” advises Yuri. Furthermore, Atlas Copco can supply external fuel tanks to reduce the frequency of refuelling.

Don’t let your business go another moment unprotected, let one of Atlas Copco’s experienced team design a contingency plan now that matches your precise needs.

About Atlas Copco:

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Atlas Copco provides efficient and innovative industrial equipment, with over 40, 000 employees and customers in over 180 countries. With a vision of “First in Mind, First in Choice,” Atlas Copco have become internationally renowned for the safety, sustainability and durability of the many different solutions and innovations they provide.

Contact Atlas Copco New Zealand:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AtlasCopcoNewZealand

Head office: 8 George Bourke Drive, Mount Wellington, Auckland 1060, New Zealand

Postal Address: Private Bag 92 - 814, Penrose. Auckland 1642, New Zealand

Email: info.nz@nz.atlascopco.com

Phone: 0800 354 555

