AgSpares Expands Tractor Front End Loader Implements Range

AgSpares, the leading supplier of tractor parts and accessories, has announced the expansion of their range of tractor implements with the addition of front-end load buckets. These load buckets come in three widths and capacities that can cater to different load requirements.

Each front-end load bucket in AgSpares’ new, expanded range is 896mm high and 960mm deep. The first new option in this range is the E9109, which is 1500mm wide. The bucket has a capacity of 0.9 cubic meters and is most ideal on a lifestyle block with a small tractor of up to 45hp. It is a great option if used for shifting and spreading loose dirt and gravel, shifting fence posts and wire, and distributing small hay bales. It retails for $1300 excluding GST.

The second new option is the E9110, which is 2200mm wide. It boasts a cubic meter capacity of 1.2m and is suitable for use on a small farm. The loader bucket is designed to cart firewood, silage, wood chips, and mulch. It is best used for tractors in the 45-75hp range. It retails for $2,500 excluding GST.

The final option of AgSpares’ expanded range is the E9111, which has a 1.4 cubic meter capacity that will suit tractors of over 75hp. It is designed for small to medium farms and is built for the same uses as the 2200mm bucket. The E9111 retails for $2,800 excluding GST.

Boasting unparalleled versatility, the AgSpares loader buckets are all fitted with Quick Hitch brackets that make them suitable for most brands of front-end loaders. Customers can conveniently order these parts as shipping can be arranged nationwide from AgSpares’ Auckland and Christchurch depots.

To learn more, visit the AgSpares website at https://agspares.co.nz/ .