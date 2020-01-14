Shop Wellness in Auckland Physiotherapy Online Store

Auckland Physiotherapy is selling wellness-centric products from their online shop “The Collective Store”. Customers and clients can check their products, which help support their everyday fitness and wellness routine. From calming and energizing essential oils to natural supplements down to exercise and physiotherapy equipment and accessories, the Collective Store has them all.

Customers can now buy:

Essential Oils

Auckland Physiotherapy offers a wide array of essential oils for customers. They carry Young Living essential oils that come in Lavender, Peppermint, Lime, Tangerine, Orange, Citrus, Frankincense, Bergamot, and more. They also have a premium starter kit that comes with an elegant, customisable diffuser and 11 5-ml bottles of essential oils.

Exercise & Physio Equipment

Individuals undergoing therapy or those who are trying to incorporate specific physical exercises into their everyday routine can find the offerings under this category very useful. They provide various dumbbell weights, foam rollers, K-Tape, and elastic therapeutic tape to give support and stability to joints and muscles without affecting circulation and range of motion.

Stress Support

The online shop also has stress support products designed to put one at ease when feeling stressed and anxious. They offer the Peace Pillow designed by practicing Osteopath and Acupuncturist Elaine Bennett. The Peace Pillow allows the shoulders to slide under the pillow to cradle the neck. It utilizes a memory foam that moulds to one’s shape to support the neck. They also offer a jar of Anxietea made from gentle herbs and spices that help relieve anxiety, nervousness, stress, insomnia, palpitations, high blood pressure, and digestive issues.

Pregnancy & Baby

Designed for pregnant women, Auckland Physiotherapy’s online store carries pregnancy shorts and leggings that help support mothers’ bodies and provide stability to the pelvic muscles. The line of apparel has been designed in consultation with a leading Melbourne obstetrician Dr Grant Saffer.

To learn more, visit the Auckland Physiotherapy website at https://www.aucklandphysiotherapy.co.nz/