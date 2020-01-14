Paul Money HiFi Slashes Prices of Top End Products this Season

Paul Money HiFi, the home of great, high-quality, 2-channel stereo, multi-channel home theatre, soundbars, speakers and headphones in NZ, is coming out with huge deals to get customers excited to start the new year.

As summer ramps up, Paul Money HiFi has announced that it is offering up to 50% off on selected items, including top-end products not found in chain stores. Here are some of the product offerings up for sale.

Pioneer SC-LX901

The Pioneer receiver brings multidimensional excitement to any home cinema. It boasts a seamless 9 channel surround sound calibrated by MCACC. Normally $4999, 2 only at $2999

Klipsch Powergate Desktop Amplifier

Featuring a 2 x 100-waƩ class D amplifier, the Klipsch PowerGate has the capabilities to drive even the most demanding speaker. With the Klipsch Stream wireless multi-room audio system, anything users plug into the PowerGate can be selected and streamed for playback in other parts of the house where Klipsch Stream products are located. This makes the desktop amplifier an extremely versatile product that customers will enjoy. From $999, it now sells for only $449 inc. GST.

Geneva Touring XS Portable Speaker

Small and portable, this Geneva speaker is as small a speaker as customers can buy without compromising on bass. It is great to carry and small enough to fit into a handbag, a whole 12 years having been invested at Swiss Hi-Fi engineering to create this class-leading and size defying portable Bluetooth speaker with batteries that can run for 20 hours. From $299 it’s now on sale for only $189.

PSB M4U 2 Noise Cancelling Headphones in classic white

Music enthusiasts can now get a hold of these PSB high-performance headphones and enjoy true-to-nature sound quality. Designed for people on the move, listeners need only plug in the cable and enjoy music anywhere, minus the noise. The Room Feel™ technology allows users to enjoy sound quality comparable to high-end loudspeakers. This product comes in classic white and is now priced at $299 inc. GST. RRP $599

Customers should take note that there are limited stocks and colours for sale items.

To learn more, visit the Paul Money website at https://paulmoney.co.nz/