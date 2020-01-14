Get Fit with Player Programmes from Auckland Rugby Union

The Auckland Rugby International Academy’s four to twelve weeks intense rugby programme is designed to get experienced players to a higher level. The programme is designed for players who have been active in the game for over five years.

Designed for players who desire a professional career in rugby, the programme provides an excellent opportunity to progress in terms of technical, tactical and physical development. The programme attracts international players and is open to anyone who has the passion to improve their game. It is also designed for international players who can get a uniquely Kiwi experience as the training features introduction to Te Reo Maori.

Priced at just $1600+GST per four-week cycle, the programme covers strength, conditioning, technical and tactical rugby sessions, analysis sessions and mental skills session. There is a comprehensive programme report that is personalised for the participants. The programme is designed to improve skills and build key facets of rugby such as strength, power and agility. The strength and conditioning programme is specific to each player.

Players can get a boost in their mental makeup with this programme as it will help develop confidence, develop a positive mental state and generic core and position specific skills. There is medical support with on-site daily diagnostic and treatment services. The programme allows players to train alongside elite and professional players. It also includes placement at senior grade Auckland clubs for playing experience.

