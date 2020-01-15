Bullying in the New Zealand workplace. It's a big problem.

Bullying in the workplace has always been an issue and despite much being written about it there is still a very big problem with workplace bullying in New Zealand.

It's difficult to know who to turn to or what to do if you are being bullied at work. There are some set processes that need to be followed before you are able to raise a personal grievance against your employer. Because there is a right way to do this and because we are less likely to be able to assist you unless you have already raised the issue of bullying with your employer we have made a very helpful video which explains exactly how to raise the issue with your employer.

https://www.nowinnofee.co.nz/bullying-and-harassment/