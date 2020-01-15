Fluid Recruitment Say Low Unemployment Good For People Moving to Timaru

Low employment rates is a good thing for people moving to the region, as their skills are always in demand, say Fluid Recruitment, who are actively looking for qualified professionals across all industry verticals for this location. Strong demand for staff in Timaru, with plenty of great organisations in the public sector and private. This includes locally owned, national operating and large manufacturers/exporters.

With unemployment figures in the Timaru District at record lows, and businesses struggling to hire staff, recruiting new employees in a low unemployment environment is still a big issue. However, Fluid Recruitment find that the chief attraction for potential recruits to Timaru was the value for money and lifestyle the region offered. When considering pay rates or median income, it is important to consider the variances in living costs across New Zealand and comparative buying power of incomes earned.

People choose to live in a region based on reasons that impact them personally such as job and career, affordable housing, great schools and high quality medical services, and the Timaru District offers a lifestyle second to none with a lower cost of living, very low commuting times, great health and education services. There are a range of well-paid roles in Timaru with excellent flexible packages, and technology now enables the option of living regionally and working nationally and or internationally.

By being specialists in their industry verticals allows Fluid Recruitment to bring real knowledge to a recruitment process, being able to utilise their networks and market insight to add value, where a generalist recruitment agency would otherwise not be able to do so, and their nationwide approach enables them to reach a wider pool of prospective clients and job seekers.

As a business Fluid Recruitment are strong advocates for the career growth and lifestyle that New Zealand has to offer, and work very closely with clients and job seekers alike to both promote and educate on the benefits of varying New Zealand cities and regional locations