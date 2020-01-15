Green Group Collective's Travel Hand Sanitiser a Hit!

Green Group Collective have just launched a Travel Hand Sanitiser, which is just like the 150ml foaming hand sanitiser but smaller, so that it is more portable and can even be taken on planes in carry-on luggage. As they say, “Lots of people requested this, and so we’ve listened”!

The New Edition Hand Sanitiser kills germs and stays active on your hands for up to 24 hours to provide all day protection, and you can apply it in the morning as part of your daily routine. This Hand Sanitiser is gentle on your hands, alcohol-free, and scientifically proved to kill 99% of germs, and this protective germ shield won’t wash off when you was your hands, meaning you can continue your daily activities with peace of mind.

Features include the fact that it is non-toxic, alcohol free and provides 24 hour of protection from one application. There are so many benefits from using the New Edition Hand Sanitiser, including the fact that the formula has proven results in protection against a variety of pathogens, including H1N1, Norovirus, E. Coli, MSA and Salmonella. The antimicrobial coating that is applied to your hands through a single application means their sanitiser physically bonds to the surface of your skin. This means that you can continue your normal daily activities including washing your hands and the sanitiser will continue to kill germs.

The New Edition Hand Sanitiser is so easy to use! Simply pump the sanitiser on your hands and rub together until dry. You only need to apply it once a day as this sanitiser will keep you protected for up to 24 hours.