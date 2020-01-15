The Importance of a Natural Environment at Gems Educational Childcare

Natural environments make every moment of your child's day an opportunity for inclusion and for developing new skills, and that's important because when children are engaged in activities and playing with objects in which they are interested, they learn best.

Children are innate scientists and love to experience the sights, scents, sounds, and textures of the outdoors. Nature provides countless opportunities for discovery, creativity, problem-solving, and interacting with natural environments allows children to learn by doing, and to experiment with ideas.

Gems’ natural environment is a natural place for kids to shine, and you’ll see it as soon as you walk through the door. From their resources to their learning philosophy, everything is about giving every child the gift of natural learning. To flourish, children need to feel safe and secure, and as well as the relationship with their primary caregiver, the environment is critical for them. A child thrives at home, and Gems is a natural extension of home for them, which is central to their underlying philosophy.

Nature refers to biological or hereditary information that affects child developmentand learning. If parents or caregivers believe that environment has a large influence throughout a child's life, then they would make sure children would have high quality experiences past their primary years into adulthood.

At Gems they go beyond Ministry of Environment minimum standards, providing a kitchen garden, fruit trees and plenty of natural outdoor space for play and discovery. One of the best lessons children can be taught in their early years is to playoutdoors. Children innately reap great benefits as they grow connection and appreciation of the natural environment, and nature play significantly improves all aspects of child development, physical, cognitive, social and emotional