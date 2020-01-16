Hamilton's leading café, Momento City Café is set to debut fresh new look for 2020.

Big and exciting changes are coming to Hamilton’s leading café, Momento City Café in 2020.

The team at Hamilton’s favourite Momento City Cafe are excited to announce that they are going to unveil a new look Momento City Café. “We are very pleased to have a new look with new furniture this month at Momento,” adds Mandeep.

Coffee and food lovers, locals and visitors to Hamilton will be sure to appreciate the stylish and comfortable new furnishings on offer at Momento City Café.

“The new furniture is the first sign of a refurbishment programme at Momento City Café and some major improvements are on the horizon including a new soon-to-be announced menu,” adds Mandeep.

“Our prime location on the corner of Hood and Victoria streets makes it an ideal place for people to enjoy a coffee or to dine with breakfast and lunch,” advises Mandeep. It doesn’t matter if you are only stopping by for a quick bite to eat before work or class, a filling breakfast or a leisurely coffee break, Momento City in Hamilton has something to cater for everyone.

Momento City Café welcomes you to experience their new look, in their relaxed yet stylish atmosphere matched with friendly customer service and scrumptious food. Serving up freshly roasted coffee and delicious dine in and cabinet food, and with a brand-new menu, you will be spoilt for choice at Momento City Café.

Check out Momento City Café Facebook page and website where you can watch out for some major announcements in the near future.

Committed to delivering the best possible experience for their customers, Momento City Café also recently launched a new ordering app. On the app you can find Momento City Café’s entire yummy food and beverages menu ready to order with a few taps.

The app is now available on to download on Andrioid and iOS.

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.nz.applabs.momento&hl=en

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/nz/app/momento-city-cafe/id1485334236

