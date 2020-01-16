The New Year is All About Special Events at the Malamala Beach Club

Find paradise only 25 minutes from Port Denarau this summer at Malamala Beach Club, the world’s first beach club located on its own island. Along with laid back tunes being played all day every day, there are a number of special events, with renowned DJ’s and singers coming to play throughout the year.

Recently DJ, Murry Sweatpants from New Zealand play a gig, and Justin Wellington also recently performed there. Throughout the year they aim to provide special events, with the first being DJ General Lee from New Zealand’s George FM, playing on Sunday 1st March headlining and DJ Christonite from Fiji doing the opening set.

General Lee is one of New Zealand's most respected and renowned DJs. He mixed New Zealand's first Ministry of Sound CD in 2011 and again in 2013, both of which were a resounding success. Lee has done 350 radio shows for Ministry of Sound in New Zealand and is currently the host of George FM breakfast every Friday morning.

He is recognised for his uptight sets, crowd interaction, diverse track selection, scratching and CDJ trickery. General Lee enjoys mainstream success and underground respect being selected as DJ of choice for international superstars including Coldplay, Temper Trap , Eva Longoria , Robbie Williams and Duran Duran.

Along with listening to some great music, Malamala Beach Club offers complimentary use of non-motorised water sports equipment for snorkeling, kayaking and paddle boarding, so grab a friend and kayak or snorkel in the shallows. The cool waters wrapping Malamala Beach Club are perfect for swimming and snorkeling.

Also, good news for the holiday season! Did you know that Malamala does not have a public holiday surcharge? At Malamala Beach Club you won't have to worry about paying a premium just because it's a public holiday.