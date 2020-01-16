SUV Sales Record for Subaru & Exciting Arrivals Coming in 2020

As 2019 wound to a close recently, Subaru of New Zealand reflected on another successful, busy year and looked ahead to an exciting 2020. The stand-out performers for the year have once again been Subaru’s SUV models – the compact, stylish Subaru XV, the 2018 New Zealand Car of the Year award-winning Forester, and the spacious, popular Outback.

The Kiwi adventure brand’s SUV sales were ahead 2.8% year-on-year versus 2018, which is in fact an all-time record number of SUV sales for Subaru in New Zealand in one year. In comparison, the industry SUV sales were down ever so slightly for the first time in many years by 0.08%.

A family favourite, the Subaru Forester really came into its own last year, almost doubling its sales volume. Its multiple awards bore testament to its position as a safe, capable, comfortable SUV to transport Kiwi parents and their children to all their adventures.

Subaru of New Zealand’s Managing Director, Wallis Dumper says: “Having enjoyed seven consecutive record sales performance years we were a little upset to have the Japanese typhoon – that also disrupted the Rugby World Cup - impact our shipping and cost us another record. Having said that, 2019 was still the second highest ever total sales result, and we sold more SUVs than we ever have before.

“New Zealand is now ranked among Subaru’s top dozen distributors worldwide, which is incredible when you consider that we outsell much more densely-populated countries, like England. To me, it just proves that Kiwis truly do see this place that we call home, as Subaru Country!” Mr Dumper concludes.

Subaru will start this year with some fresh-faced arrivals this month, as the 2020 Impreza and Outback X models hit New Zealand shores. The Impreza has predominantly aesthetic changes, with a redesigned front bumper, grille and alloy wheels. This 2.0 litre All-Wheel Drive, economical baby of the Subaru family will continue to be one of the best value, EyeSight technology-laden, safe, compact cars on the market.

2020 will also see the arrival of the much anticipated eBoxer Hybrid XV and Forester models. Mr Dumper says: “Details will be revealed over the coming weeks about our eBoxer Hybrids, which we are already fielding many enquires about.”

In 2019, Subaru of New Zealand continued to proudly support a range of athletes and events and enjoyed partnerships with lifestyle champions. The competitive Subaru Brand Ambassadors have had a stand-out year, with impressive results achieved by Subaru WRX STI rally driver Ben Hunt and professional triathlete Hannah Wells.

Subaru’s Marketing Manager, Daile Stephens says: “We’re looking forward to an exciting start of the year with our new Subaru models arriving in New Zealand. We’ve had a lot of enquiry about our eBoxer Hybrid models’ impending arrival, along with an updated Outback model, so it’s great to be able to deliver on both fronts in 2020.”

