The Skin Department Promises a Great Outcome For Every Patient Who Comes Through the Doors

The Skin Department is a boutique appearance clinic in the heart of Takapuna and their promise to their patients is for a great outcome every time. Their Founder, Kelly Post says, “To make that happen I take great care to consult with you before any treatment, to ensure that the treatments we select for you are the right ones, that will achieve the results that you are looking for”.

Kelly goes on, “In December 2017 we made two big changes. I changed the name of my clinic from Appearance by Kelly to The Skin Department and with that we moved to new premises in Takapuna. We now have big and bright rooms and a wonderful, new environment for my patients. What I offer my patients are appearance treatments that give visible results and that will make you feel better about yourself and how you look”.

The Skin Department offers the world’s top three FDA approved wrinkle relaxers on the market. Botox®, Dysport® and Xeomin®. A full consultation is provided and no allergy testing required pre-treatment. Their other services include Dermal fillers and Dermal needling, Platelet rich plasma, Peels and Dermamelan, and Laser and IPL

Kelly and her team of specialist nurses strive to do excellent treatments every time. You will never feel pushed into a treatment, or be rushed through, as they take great care to look after every patient and their individual needs.

If you haven’t visited The Skin Department yet, feel free to book a free consultation so Kelly and her team so they can discuss what result you are after and how they can help you with that. As she says, “We look forward to hearing from you soon”, and for more information on anti-ageing and to have the skin you want please go to www.theskindept.co.nz .