Roof Auckland Adhere to Strict Health & Safety Regulations & Compliance

A fall from height is the most serious hazard associated with roof work, and preventing falls from roofs is a priority for Roof Auckland, in accordance with WorkSafe NZ Rules, who expect principals, employers, and contractors with staff working on roofs to actively manage any potential for falls.

Investigations by WorkSafe into falls while working at height show that more than 50 percent of falls are from less than three metres. More injuries happen on residential building sites than any other workplace in the construction sector. Of falls experienced by roofers 20 percent were over three metres in height, and 40 percent were from permanent structures such as roofs.

Government's Labour Group guidelines set out the safety requirements required explaining that the installation of health and safety protection equipment is a cost to the property owner, which the installation company should advise you of.

Your installer is required under law to comply with the requirements of the Health & Safety Work Act (HSWA). Protection of workers when working at height is mandatory under the Act and essential for their personal safety and safety of others on the site. Doing nothing is not an option.

If work on your building involves work at height, contractors need to ensure the right safety steps are in place before the work starts, and if you cannot see them, ask your contractor for them.

