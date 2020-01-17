CodeBlue Look at the IT Challenges for Small/Medium Size Businesses

CodeBlue provide world class IT support and IT services, optimised for small to mid-sized companies and organisations. They offer a complete suite of IT services that are agreed and managed according to Service Level Agreements, specifically tailored to your business’s strategy, technology requirements and budget.

Those who own or manage a small or medium-sized business might be tempted to think that the number of IT challenges should be commensurate with the size of the business. But those in the know will be quick to correct that assumption. In fact, as the list of challenges shifts and changes as technology evolves, it becomes clear that tackling IT for the small business owner is not a job for the faint of heart.

CodeBlue’s long-term experience with small and medium-sized organisations has helped them to identify the most common and time-consuming IT challenges facing these organisations. Clearly, there are numerous IT challenges facing today’s small and medium-sized businesses, but CodeBlue have the resources to provide your organisation with a wide range of business IT support.

With more than 140 employees and a central service desk, supported by five branches across New Zealand, CodeBlue has the capability to deliver highly effective IT services and support tailored to your organisation, no matter the size, and front and centre is the CodeBlue customer Roadmap. Every CodeBlue customer has a unique Roadmap – a documented plan and process aligning technology investment with agreed business outcomes.

CodeBlue tailor their services, using a flexible SLA template to meet your business requirements, including an optional fixed price agreement to ensure there are no surprises or budget overruns. Alongside their support services, they offer project management expertise for any projects that fall outside of a standard SLA agreement, such as implementing a new cybersecurity or data backup solution.

Their project and support teams work closely with your business to ensure the success of the project with minimal or no disruption to your users, so for all of CodeBlue’s services beyond IT support take a look at their Services Overview, and for more information on technical support Auckland and Cloud computing please go to https://codeblue.co.nz .