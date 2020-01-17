The Features & Benefits of Max Frank Stremaform

There are many benefits and advantages to using Max Frank Stremaform, beginning with the fact that Stremaform eliminates any need for formwork removal and scabbling. Also, Stremaform Formwork dramatically speeds up concrete slab pouring when heavily congested with reinforcing, and the fact that it is dimensionally stable and designed to withstand concrete pressure during the pour.

It also provides more consistent performance of concrete bond at construction joints, resulting in a monolithic joint, and provides reduced task duration and greater overlap with lead and lag tasks, reducing the critical path duration.

From innovation and development to manufacture, Max Frank’s Stremaform Stay-In-Place construction joint system also speeds up construction, improves build quality, reduces the need for skilled labour and saves you money.

The Stremaform Construction Joint Formwork Systems consists of a special expanded metal mesh which replaces the traditional formwork. It stays in the concrete and eliminates any need for formwork removal or scabbling of the surface prior to the second pour. Tests carried out by the Technical University of Brunswick show that the resistance of these construction joints to shear forces is identical to that for monolithic concrete.

Stremaform construction joint formwork is ideal for construction joints in slab on grade floors, steel composite flooring, ground or perimeter beams and slab to column construction joints.

Fletcher Reinforcing’s reinforcing steel and reinforcing mesh act as the bones of concrete foundations and structures, offering fabrication services from their nationwide branch network for constructions sites, precasters, contractors, and builders throughout New Zealand.

Stremaform construction joint formwork is available independently of Fletcher Reinforcing’s Steel Offer or in conjunction with it, so for more information on formwork systems, Reidbar NZ and threaded bar couplers please go to http://www.fletcherreinforcing.co.nz/page/max_frank/