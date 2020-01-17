The Story of Kenny & Harlow as Told By Meg of Meg's Tailoring

Megan Kenny’s love for quality tailoring has led her to explore the fascinating charm and glamour of bridal wear, and after more than 20 years in the business, her passion and creativity continues to blossom.

In 1985 Meg opened her dressmaking and alterations store in Parnell. Word of her passion, skill, and excellent relationships with her clients spread rapidly, which helped her business thrive, gaining the trust of many. Megan and her team explored made to measure gowns which were created to perfection, which led her to open her own bridal gown label, Kenny & Harlow.

This brand takes inspiration from the close relationships she had with her grandmother and granddaughter. And as they say, the rest is history. Kenny &

Harlow reflects Megan’s creativity and passion. Each detail is carefully selected, designed, and put together to maintain Meg’s high standard of quality. Meg’s Tailoring’s bespoke gowns are created with love to fulfill their promise of providing their brides with the wedding of their dreams.

Kenny & Harlow’s Classic collection is inspired by the steadfast allure and pertinence of the classics, and manifests the magic of timeless pieces that withstand the test of time, perfect for brides with a quintessential sense of style

Similarly, their Contemporary collection boldy holds it own by fusing a sense of risk with romance, perfect for brides who want to explore creative and spirited looks on their special day. Kenny & Harlow’s accessories complement their bridal gowns with equally beautiful veils, blouses, furs and dresses for flower girls and bridesmaids.

Kenny & Harlow is the bridal wear range of Megan Kenny that offers a range of exquisite collections and bespoke designs for all types of brides, so for more information on bridal wear, clothes alterations and clothing alterations please go to www.megstailoring.co.nz .