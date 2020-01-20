Boost your productivity with high-pressure boosters from Leading Worldwide Industrial Giant Atlas Copco New Zealand.

Discover the maximum pressure with a minimal footprint with high-pressure boosters from leading international industrial products and solutions company, Atlas Copco New Zealand.

High pressure boosters are compressors which give you the ability you to step up the pressure of the primary feed air compressor.

Atlas Copco’s high-pressure booster with unique inhouse designed pumper block can give you e air or nitrogen at any pressure between 69 and 345 bar, which makes it one of the most efficient choices on the market.

“Our boosters can additionally increase pressure ratio of air or nitrogen by approximately factor 2,7 and 2,9 per compression stage (up to 3 stages available),” advises Yuri Reijmer, Managing Director at Atlas Copco New Zealand.

Efficiently designed, Atlas Copco’s high-pressure boosters are designed so they can be easily transported to where you need it, no matter how remote the location. “Ideal for a variety of industries such as rental, service or waterwell drilling this mobile booster is the best solution for a wide range of needs,” adds Yuri.

Created with the values of efficiency and productivity in mind, the bypass system in Atlas Copco’s high-pressure booster allows you to connect the primary compressor to the pipeline before activating the booster; giving you the ability to steadily build up pressure in the target application.

The in-house designed pump block of the high-pressure compressor booster has been smartly designed to allow for easy maintenance. None of the standard components require any special oils and all service points are easily accessible. A booster can be maintained by one service technician without the need for a crane or special tools. “The bypass system allows for easy cleaning of the pipes before usage to prevent downtime due to particles in the booster,” adds Yuri.

The Atlas Copco’s high-pressure booster comes equipped with their state-of-the art Xc4004 controller. Always monitoring all vital parameters of the booster, the Xc4004 controller will automatically shut down and thus avoiding damage to core components in case of a pending failure. It will also let you know when maintenance is required.

About Atlas Copco:

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Atlas Copco provides efficient and innovative industrial equipment, with over 40, 000 employees and customers in over 180 countries. With a vision of “First in Mind, First in Choice,” Atlas Copco have become internationally renowned for the safety, sustainability and durability of the many different solutions and innovations they provide.

