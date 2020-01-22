Fixed Price Property Management With Trust Property Management

If you have decided to engage the services of a professional property manager you need to know how much to pay them, and as Trust Property Management explain, there are two ways that property management companies charge for their service, percentage-based fees, and fixed–fee payments. This month we look at Trust Property Management’s fixed-fee payments, and next month we will cover the pitfalls with percentage-based payments.

It is acknowledged that fixed price property management is a superior option.

Trust Property Management’s management fee reflects the cost of running their business – not the value of your investment. A fixed management fee is best value for money for higher quality housing stock, which means their boutique property management company attracts properties at the higher end of the market. They spend less time chasing rent arrears and more time increasing your rental return.

There is no catch involved, as their fixed monthly price is all that you will pay. The only extra you pay is for third party invoices, for example gardening or plumbing services, and they do not charge any margin on these invoices.

Fixed-price property management services are the only way to go because they are fair, credible and will allow you an increased return on your investment.

What any property manager will tell you is that a small portion of their rental portfolio gives them a higher amount of work. There will be more rent arrears to chase, more challenging tenant behaviour and probably more maintenance work required at the property. Often, such issues are found in properties at the lower end of the market, where rents are not so high.

When you pay your property manager a percentage fee, the management fees from high end properties subsidise the work undertaken for lower end properties, and Trust Property Management say this hardly seems fair. With fixed price property management services every client pays the same fee. High-end properties are not charged more and don’t subsidise the fees paid by less expensive properties, so for more information on rental managers Wellington and property managers Wellington please go to http://www.trustproperties.co.nz .