Health&Sports Fitness Club Starts New Class - Shape

Normal club hours and class timetables have resumed at Health&Sports Fitness Club and they are have launched 2020 with a brand new fitness class. Shape is a 60-minute class. The full body workout is designed to tone and strengthen. The class finishes with lots of stretching and relaxation techniques.

In the new year there is good news for all of the Zumba fans out there. Health&Sports Fitness Club now have Zumba classes every Saturday at 9:30am and Monday at 6:30pm.

At Health&Sports Fitness Club there are many classes that can inspire the mind and shape the body. The expert trainers can take clients at any level of fitness through their favourite workouts like cardio, dance workouts, ultimate resistance training workouts, postural alignment, core strengthening and more. Health&Sports offers a free three day pass for clients who would like to try these classes.

Teen Circuit is a supervised full body strength workout on all 10 circuit machines that is suitable for children between 13 and 17 years. The Family Frenzy class is perfect for children between 8 and 12 years – it is a fun and energetic class that combines basic boxing techniques along with simple circuit training.

Pilates classes focus on postural alignment, core stability and spinal mobility. These classes use slow, controlled movements without any equipment to improve body awareness and to correct any imbalances in the body. Yoga classes at Health&Sports Fitness Club are suitable for any age or level of experience. Their experienced instructors teach a variety of styles like yogalates and power yoga.

The high intensity Incinerate class is Health&Sports Fitness Club’s HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) group fitness class. Incinerate incorporates strength, plyometric and cardiovascular movements that combine intensity and fun. Boot Camp is a shortened version of the Incinerate class that incorporates strength, plyometric and cardiovascular movements.

The Cycle incorporates cycling, choreography and motivational coaching techniques to give users a completely safe, aerobic and adrenaline pumping ride. Sculpt classes target the problem areas and working on the buttocks, inner thighs, general leg shaping, and also the abdominals, for a thorough workout. These classes improve strength and muscular endurance. Boxing classes provide a combination of fun and simple boxing moves along with low-impact and toning exercises. They are great for enhancing body-shape and do not require prior boxing experience.

Pump is the ultimate resistance training workout using barbells, hand weights and body weight, all incorporated to maximise muscle tone. This class targets all major muscle groups with moderate weight and high repetitions. This is a non-aerobic class.

Step & Core classes take the traditional step class to the next level. It incorporates high intensity step training routines with an effective core workout to blast the abdominals (abs). Mum’s Club Classes are exercise classes catered for women. They consist of Mum’s Club cardio and barre and are completely free for members.

Thai Kickboxing is a fun combat style class designed to increase your fitness and martial arts prowess, by focusing heavily on the Muay Thai Boxing martial art.

Aqua Aerobics/Aqua Fit Aerobics use the resistance of the water to give an intense workout while still being gentle on the joints. These classes are low impact. yet provide a high intensity workout in the water. They improve flexibility, strength, muscle tone and fitness.

For more information: https://www.healthandsports.co.nz/