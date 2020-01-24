Crown Institute of Studies Announces New Partnership with AJ Hackett Bungy NZ

Crown Institute of Studies, located in Auckland, is proud to announce their new partnership with AJ Hackett Bungy NZ. Offering a wide range of tertiary studies and training courses for those seeking to study in New Zealand, Crown Institute is adding to their formidable line-up of New Zealand business partners with whom they can offer exciting rewards and benefits to enrolees and graduates.

International students enrolling in Crown Institute’s Tourism & Travel courses from level three to five will now be allowed to enjoy five days of guaranteed training and internship with AJ Hackett, the renowned New Zealand company notable for their Bridge Climb and SkyWalk attractions in Auckland. During students’ work placement, they will enjoy two activities of their choice sponsored by AJ Hackett Bungy NZ. This exciting opportunity is available exclusively to students of Crown Institute.

One of New Zealand’s must successful tourism companies for over 30 years, AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand is constantly developing new and innovative ways to feed people’s thirst for adrenaline. With their 100% safety record, the Kiwi-owned organisation hosts thrilling activities for visitors to some of New Zealand’s most famous destinations, including Auckland, Queenstown, and Taupo.

Auckland’s longest standing tertiary institute, Crown Institute of Studies is highly respected and recognised in their industry for their work training and developing the next generation of tourism, hospitality, and business professionals. With dozens of courses on offer, Crown accepts new enrolees year-round and provides unprecedented support for graduates.

For more about the Travel and Tourism courses available at Crown Institute of Studies, click here: https://www.crown.ac.nz/courses/Travel++Tourism.html .