Build an International Network of Lifelong Friends During a Working Holiday with Dream Au Pair

Dream Au Pair, the leading placement agency for Au Pairs NZ has to offer, encourages aspiring Au Pairs to take the leap and experience a working holiday in New Zealand, where the opportunity to live and work in one of the world’s most beautiful and welcoming countries will allow Au Pairs to build an international network of lifelong friendships.

The home-away-from-home environment available to Au Pairs makes networking a breeze in New Zealand’s vibrant, multi-cultural society, where Au Pairs can meet friends who hail from all corners of the globe.

Dream Au Pair provides ongoing assistance to all their Au Pairs. This includes introducing candidates to other Au Pairs prior to arrival, so that each candidate has local connections even before they set foot on New Zealand soil. Dream Au Pair also maintains valuable networking tools such as monthly Coffee Groups, special events, a 2-day orientation event, and Facebook & Instagram pages where Au Pairs can continue to network and make new friends along their journey. Additionally, end-of-placement bonuses and 24/7 emergency telephone support make them one of the most supportive placement agencies for Au Pairs in the country.

As the only country in the world that supports Au Pairs with qualified Early Childhood teachers, New Zealand is the top destination for Au Pairs seeking a working holiday. Dream Au Pair goes one step further, providing Placement Consultants to make settling in a breeze and allow new Au Pairs to focus on their new jobs, and building a supportive network of friends that will endure long after their time in New Zealand has come to an end.

