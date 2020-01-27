Have Your Team Attend Axiom Training's Course on Hazard Identification 7 Risk Assessment this New Year

Axiom Training’s course teaches the tools and techniques required to effectively identify and control workplace hazards and assess risks, where attendees will learn to describe hazards that may harm workers, the environment and organisations. They will also study how to identify hazards and apply risk assessment procedures, and explain health and safety requirements for hazard control, describing hazard control methods.

The key to successful risk management in your business is your people. Their risk culture, perception, attitude, engagement, behaviour and actions, with respect to risk management, will make or break the success of your risk management framework. It is the number one ingredient for success.

Developing and maintaining the right culture requires knowledge, understanding and skills. This can be acquired in a number of ways including life experience, work experience and informal learning and training. Given the maturity of risk management in most organisations is at the early stages, structured risk training is the most critical.

Axiom Training is a nationwide private training establishment providing a comprehensive range of industry training solutions to some of New Zealand’s largest businesses and Kiwi workers. And with branches dotted around the North and South Islands, they can cover training for almost every business in the country.

Axiom’s Managing Director Kevin Wall has a clear ethos for the business – every Kiwi worker has a right to go home safe to their family at the end of every day, so safety drives everything they do. Their reputation for quality and reliability is underpinned by their extensive NZQA accreditations. They are committed to meeting government priorities by staircasing people into employment, while providing a broad spectrum of industry training that provides their commercial client peace of mind. Axiom is also an approved NZTA license provider.

There is a wide range of views and opinions over what risk and risk management is, and getting a consistent view through specific training gets everyone on the same page.