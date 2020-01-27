INFLITE Experiences Will Take You to Cable Bay Vineyard on Waiheke Island

Cable Bay Vineyard is an award winning winery and restaurant situated on the stunning West coast of Waiheke Island. Set amidst the vineyards and olive groves, you will enjoy the stunning rural and sea views looking back to Auckland City, whilst enjoying Cable Bay's delicious food and internationally acclaimed wines.



Established in 1998, Cable Bay Vineyard is owned by a small group of wine lovers who are all passionate about creating world class wines. The stunning Waiheke Island facility includes the winery, cellar door, Verandah and an award-winning dining room, with a focus on quality and service.

The Cable Bay Package includes a scenic heli-flight from your choice of six Auckland helipads, across the harbour to Waiheke Island. There you will partake of a three course meal (lunch or dinner), including a glass of Cable Bay wine, (clients to pay Cable Bay Vineyards direct for any other beverages).

The package also includes a taxi transfer from Cable Bay Vineyards to Matiatia Wharf, and return to Auckland City via a ferry harbour cruise (Ferry Tickets included) OR spoil yourself and indulge in the Helicopter return option - available with Lunch option only.

With the INFLITE experience you will fly exclusively in comfort, safety and style in their modern executive style helicopter, taking you on a Scenic Flight of a lifetime down the inner harbour, towards the Harbour Bridge over Devonport, Hauraki Gulf, Rangitoto and Waiheke Islands en route to Reeves Airfield located on Waiheke Island, where a taxi transfer will be arranged at no extra cost.

There is also the optional extra of a wine tasting, where an additional charge will apply. Prices are inclusive of 15% GST and are subject to change without notice.

Some items offered as part of the Restaurant’s standard menu are excluded from this Package (extra cost will apply if partaken.)

INFLITE’s diverse and modern fleet of helicopters will transport you to your ideal escape, whether it be a romantic get-away or a thrilling action-packed adventure, all in the lap of luxury, so for more information about Waiheke Island scenic helicopter tours, please go to https://www.infliteexperiences.co.nz .