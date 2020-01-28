Tired of squinting? Then check out Easy Blinds' trending summer specials on Zebra Blinds. Don't be blinded by the summer light, call Easy Blinds on 0800 110 385 today!

Zebra blinds are the 2020 trending innovative blinds, made from light-weight sheer fabrics that combine opaque and mesh fabric panes to form a double layered blind! The unique design of the blind allows the different layers to move, creating a unique level of light and privacy. They can also be completely open or closed, or rotated to allow a viewing between the panes!

Zebra blinds are not only easy to install but Easy Blind’s offer installation in selected regions. These beautiful blinds are not only wonderful for your home but for the office space as well, as they provide the indoors with a softened light while you’re working away at your desk!

Some of the amazing features and benefits behind the reason WHY these trendy blinds are a top pick, include:

Two blinds in one

Easy to open and control light

Single chain control to close and raise blinds

Light filtering and dim-out options available

Glare is reduced and the harshness of daylight is softened

Lineal vision that maintains your view

Can be raised or lowered to any desired height, similar to a roller blind

Comes with a standard universal bracket

Easy Blinds offers a beautiful range of textures to satisfy your inner designer

With your new sunscreen zebra blinds, you can easily adjust not just the level of light coming into your home but the level of privacy. With the simple pull on the rotating cord, you can achieve that pinpoint level of privacy you desire!

If zebra blinds sound like they would suit your next project then give Easy Blinds a call or use the form on their website to discuss the option and compare it to other blind types.

With the summer sun on the rise, why not protect your family from the harsh rays by installing zebra blinds? Their beautifully designed blinds will not only complement the interior decor of your home but keep it well shaded this season!

“No one looks after you like Easy Blinds”

