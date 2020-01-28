Keith Hay Homes is the leading specialist of prefabricated,transportable homes in New Zealand. Founded in 1938 by the late Keith Hay at the age of 21, and built on a solid foundation of hard work, integrity, honesty and innovation. After 80 years, Keith Hay Homes is still going strong and aims to continue shaping the future of New Zealand’s transportable home building industry.

When you build with Keith Hay Homes, you can be sure that your investment is safe. Keith Hay Homes is a 100% New Zealand family owned and operated nationwide company, and all prefabricated homes are backed by a Managing Directors Personal Guarantee. With more than 80 years of experience and over 22,000 satisfied customers you can trust Keith Hay Homes to deliver.

At Keith Hay Homes there is a house plan suited to your needs; whether you are looking for a family home, investment property, holiday home or farm accommodation. Our friendly and experienced Home Consultants will work with you to bring your ideas to life and make the process of building your home easy, hassle-free and within your agreed budget and time frame. We even have pre-built homes at our nationwide branches ready for delivery right now.

Read More about Keith Hay Homes