Check Out Radius Heatherlea in New Plymouth

The New Plymouth Radius Care aged care facility is centrally located in Vivian Street, with the lovely name of Heatherlea. Heatherlea integrates rest home, private hospital, dementia, palliative and respite care, while also offering a social and stimulating home with great food, a range of activities and events, and caring and qualified staff.

Heatherlea’s Facility Manager is Sue Trafford, who has 25 years in Aged Care, with a deep and lasting passion for all things connected to aged care. After having spent over 30 years within the industry, Sue strives to provide the best possible care for her residents and to ensure that her staff think and feel the same.

Sue’s pride in Radius Heatherlea Residential Care is plain to see and she has created a real welcoming and friendly home away from home for all her residents.

Freshly decorated to create a warm and comfortable atmosphere, Radius Heatherlea provides a warm and inviting environment for friends and family to come together. Natural light floods the facility, and artwork lines the hallways between spacious common areas and all of this brings a cosy, homelike feel to it.

Heatherlea is a 54 bed facility with 34 rest home beds, including 18 premium rooms with en suites, offering the best in rest home and respite care. Heatherlea also has a dedicated secure Dementia unit with its own secure garden setting.

The faciity offers a wide range of services, including a GP service, 24 hour Registered Nurse cover and preventive care. They also provide a hairdresser, physiotherapy and podiatrist services and Chaplaincy services. Residents are regularly treated to entertainment and outings, and Heatherlea has an in house activities programme, just like all of Radius Care’s rest homes. They also offer beauty therapy, manicures and clothing alterations, and all Radius Care facilities provide WiFi.

If you live in or near New Plymouth, you should check out the Heatherlea Radius Care rest home, and for more information please go to http://radiuscare.co.nz .