Outbound Coaching Practicum Available through Auckland Rugby

Tailored to the needs of clubs and schools Auckland Rugby International Academy (ARIA) is offering short coaching practicum. Their rugby short coaching programmes are two to five day long and take place within the club or school premises.

The coaching programme covers principles of play, season planning and organisation, core skill development, position specific development, set piece, defence systems, attack systems, back attack, exit plays and kicking.

The coaching also looks at game analysis, game preparation, goal setting, and performance evaluation. Managed by world class coaches the course also covers nutrition and strength and conditioning. Clubs that are interested in the programme can express their interest through their website. ARIA has a long history of success in the world of rugby. They have been involved in the continual development of talented players through school, club and academy programmes.

On behalf of the 20 clubs within the province, The Auckland Rugby Union is responsible for the management, administration, marketing and development of rugby in the area. Based at Eden Park, the home of many of New Zealand's greatest rugby moments, the union facilitates the running of school, club and representative competitions in which Auckland teams participate. These include primary school competitions like the Bill McLaren trophy, club competitions such as the world renowned Gallaher Shield, right up to the Mitre 10 Cup.

Another developmental innovation at Auckland Rugby is the "Pro-Sport Programme", which is designed to give young Aucklanders experience in all areas of rugby, including coaching, training and event management. The Pro Sport Programme is also responsible for the development of rugby at primary school level and each year they run coaching clinics at more than 300 primary schools.

For more information: http://www.aucklandrugbyinternationalacademy.com/