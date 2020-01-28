City Sales Finish the Year With a Stellar Auction Lineup

To cap an exponentially successful year, City Sales have finished 2019 with a stellar auction lineup, featuring seven properties a week before Xmas. With the encouragement of a full auction room and spirited bidding, three properties very smartly went under the hammer, all quality developments around the central city.

Of the remaining four properties on the auction list, a leasehold property in Onehunga with rooms to let was sold, a brand new upmarket apartment in the Vulcan on Halsey St didn’t attract a bid, and apartments in Metropolis & De Rohe were passed in on light bidding.

Included in the auction was an apartment in the Metropolis in the CBD, featuring one bedroom and deck, which was passed in.

Next up was a split level apartment with a loft bedroom in Emily Place, with two parking spaces on separate titles, which sold for $646,000. Also sold under the hammer was a two bedroom apartment with parking space at the Statesman in Parliament Street.

An ‘pet friendly’ apartment in The Vulcan in Halsey Street, featuring two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a balcony and a secure basement parking space and storage locker attracted no bids. However, the apartment in Imperial Gardens in Hobson Street with one bedroom sold for $140,500.

Another successful sale was made at Isthmus East, Hill Street in Onehunga. This property features six bedrooms, three bathrooms and four parking spaces, and went for $145,000. However, an Ishmus West property in Eden Terrace, featuring two bedrooms and parking space was passed in at $4000,000.

Looking ahead this year, Auckland City Central is in for an exciting time, and City Sales are right at the heart of this excitement. Work is under way for the America’s Cup and APEC in 2021and the City Rail Link is moving ahead – which will bring more people into the city for work and recreation; SkyCity’s New Zealand International Convention Centre is in the works; five-star hotels are being built and there are a number of public and private infrastructure works under way.

The effect of all of this is a really bright future for property in the CBD, so for more information on Auckland property management and buying apartments please go to http://www.citysales.co.nz .